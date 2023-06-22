After Hours Most Active for Jun 22, 2023 : BTE, PLTR, ABR, AAPL, STKL, AMZN, KDP, IGIB, IQ, KO, SU, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.63 to 15,053.95. The total After hours volume is currently 81,431,725 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) is unchanged at $3.02, with 19,760,377 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.09 at $13.96, with 16,613,117 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 174.5% of the target price of $8.



Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is -0.02 at $14.06, with 8,556,060 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABR is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $187.11, with 3,168,168 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) is +0.1 at $6.95, with 2,583,726 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for STKL is 7.427717; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.24 at $130.39, with 2,345,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $31.92, with 2,158,387 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 81.85% of the target price of $39.



iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is +0.0074 at $50.39, with 1,646,206 shares traded. This represents a 7.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.04 at $5.17, with 1,552,708 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IQ is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.05 at $61.80, with 1,549,093 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $28.81, with 1,319,952 shares traded. SU's current last sale is 73.87% of the target price of $39.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $15.58, with 1,268,446 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

