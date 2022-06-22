After Hours Most Active for Jun 22, 2022 : NIO, QQQ, ITUB, BAC, AAPL, CLVT, TLT, AMZN, MSFT, FHN, X, AMD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.72 to 11,517.99. The total After hours volume is currently 81,150,669 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $22.53, with 6,064,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.03 at $280.70, with 3,440,598 shares traded. This represents a 4.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $4.57, with 3,104,598 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $32.60, with 2,967,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $135.27, with 2,654,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $13.24, with 2,414,517 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.16 at $113.05, with 2,225,285 shares traded. This represents a 4.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.02 at $108.97, with 1,913,355 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.08 at $253.05, with 1,825,697 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is unchanged at $21.45, with 1,801,140 shares traded. FHN's current last sale is 91.28% of the target price of $23.5.



United States Steel Corporation (X) is +0.02 at $19.09, with 1,799,388 shares traded. X's current last sale is 69.42% of the target price of $27.5.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.1 at $83.65, with 1,647,764 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.