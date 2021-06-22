After Hours Most Active for Jun 22, 2021 : VICI, ABEV, PAA, AAPL, MET, BAC, CSCO, HWM, FCEL, LUMN, SESN, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.21 to 14,277.63. The total After hours volume is currently 81,520,607 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $31.90, with 3,810,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is +0.02 at $3.68, with 3,669,892 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 126.9% of the target price of $2.9.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) is unchanged at $11.60, with 3,279,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $133.96, with 2,761,107 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



MetLife, Inc. (MET) is +0.08 at $59.35, with 2,612,107 shares traded. MET's current last sale is 83.59% of the target price of $71.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $39.98, with 2,458,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.08 at $53.34, with 2,208,261 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is unchanged at $33.81, with 1,985,610 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HWM is in the "strong buy range".



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.05 at $9.40, with 1,967,433 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 98.95% of the target price of $9.5.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.02 at $14.05, with 1,944,084 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 117.08% of the target price of $12.



Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is -0.03 at $4.11, with 1,852,138 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SESN is in the "strong buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.07 at $265.58, with 1,650,100 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

