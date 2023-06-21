After Hours Most Active for Jun 21, 2023 : AAPL, BAC, QQQ, GOOGL, BMY, MSFT, AMZN, TSLA, T, ORCL, KO, GSK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.48 to 14,850.97. The total After hours volume is currently 80,129,432 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.24 at $183.72, with 3,653,771 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $28.55, with 2,300,205 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 81.57% of the target price of $35.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.08 at $361.82, with 1,825,791 shares traded. This represents a 42.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.03 at $120.52, with 1,674,209 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $65.50, with 1,613,248 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 81.88% of the target price of $80.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.18 at $333.74, with 1,605,981 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.16 at $124.67, with 1,577,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.63 at $257.83, with 1,512,155 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 125.77% of the target price of $205.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $15.62, with 1,459,344 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +0.0409 at $122.14, with 1,411,680 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. ORCL's current last sale is 97.32% of the target price of $125.5.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $61.43, with 1,336,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



GSK plc (GSK) is -0.04 at $35.11, with 894,346 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 90.03% of the target price of $39.

