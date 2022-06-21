After Hours Most Active for Jun 21, 2022 : ITUB, VZ, AUY, BAC, AMZN, KGC, MSFT, QQQ, KDP, AAPL, MDLZ, VALE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.77 to 11,543.99. The total After hours volume is currently 139,594,537 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.05 at $4.60, with 13,770,192 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $50.65, with 7,773,993 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 88.86% of the target price of $57.



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is -0.01 at $5.09, with 7,027,606 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $32.88, with 5,825,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.01 at $108.67, with 4,794,505 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.03 at $4.23, with 4,612,032 shares traded. KGC's current last sale is 52.55% of the target price of $8.05.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $253.74, with 4,327,600 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.16 at $281.24, with 3,691,885 shares traded. This represents a 4.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $34.94, with 3,505,858 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.05 at $135.92, with 3,274,381 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is unchanged at $59.82, with 3,008,904 shares traded. MDLZ's current last sale is 81.95% of the target price of $73.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $14.72, with 2,435,790 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 72.69% of the target price of $20.25.

