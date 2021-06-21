After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Jun 21, 2021 : TWO, TAL, PM, ABEV, BAC, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.48 to 14,135.75. The total After hours volume is currently 80,162,975 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) is -0.01 at $8.00, with 31,362,650 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.03 at $23.28, with 5,785,121 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 33.26% of the target price of $70.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is +0.17 at $100.33, with 5,532,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.72, with 5,221,565 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 128.28% of the target price of $2.9.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $39.80, with 3,123,517 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $39.42, with 2,396,154 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.01. PFE's current last sale is 93.86% of the target price of $42.

