After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2023 : V, TAL, AMZN, AAPL, QQQ, CSCO, F, INTC, DFS, USB, TSLA, RLJ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .75 to 15,070.9. The total After hours volume is currently 102,905,549 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Visa Inc. (V) is -0.4479 at $226.02, with 5,227,134 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.01 at $5.82, with 4,576,695 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 93.87% of the target price of $6.2.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.21 at $125.99, with 4,107,159 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.19 at $184.82, with 3,656,629 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.03 at $366.93, with 3,471,593 shares traded. This represents a 44.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $51.55, with 3,203,317 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 93.73% of the target price of $55.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $14.22, with 2,976,159 shares traded. F's current last sale is 107.73% of the target price of $13.2.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $35.00, with 2,849,475 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 114.75% of the target price of $30.5.



Discover Financial Services (DFS) is unchanged at $115.53, with 2,630,094 shares traded. DFS's current last sale is 96.28% of the target price of $120.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is unchanged at $33.58, with 2,436,449 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 76.32% of the target price of $44.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.88 at $277.33, with 2,264,126 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 135.28% of the target price of $205.



RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is +0.005 at $9.98, with 2,097,162 shares traded. RLJ's current last sale is 66.53% of the target price of $15.

