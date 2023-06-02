After Hours Most Active for Jun 2, 2023 : UPWK, QQQ, LCID, INTC, GOOGL, AAPL, BAC, T, NEE, VZ, PFE, AI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.37 to 14,539.27. The total After hours volume is currently 105,543,465 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is unchanged at $8.78, with 7,140,025 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UPWK is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.14 at $354.79, with 3,754,345 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.01 at $6.59, with 3,043,255 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 9.268482; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $31.32, with 2,563,384 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 102.69% of the target price of $30.5.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.09 at $124.76, with 2,473,385 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.05 at $181.00, with 2,408,686 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $28.69, with 1,906,940 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 81.97% of the target price of $35.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $15.22, with 1,793,938 shares traded. T's current last sale is 69.18% of the target price of $22.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is unchanged at $73.85, with 1,568,172 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.02 at $34.56, with 1,460,961 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 82.29% of the target price of $42.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.14 at $38.22, with 1,241,563 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. PFE's current last sale is 84.93% of the target price of $45.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is -0.28 at $31.98, with 979,581 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 188.12% of the target price of $17.

