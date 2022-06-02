After Hours Most Active for Jun 2, 2022 : INFY, NIO, VALE, BABA, PM, SWN, QQQ, AAPL, CRWD, SQQQ, TQQQ, OKTA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.23 to 12,887.66. The total After hours volume is currently 40,297,811 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $19.51, with 4,711,251 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $18.89, with 3,833,399 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/9/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.0082 at $18.82, with 2,663,922 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 94.09% of the target price of $20.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.05 at $97.45, with 2,643,436 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $106.21, with 2,284,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.02 at $9.39, with 2,120,238 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. SWN's current last sale is 104.33% of the target price of $9.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.08 at $314.30, with 1,528,825 shares traded. This represents a 12.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.11 at $151.10, with 1,271,994 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is -6.22 at $167.80, with 954,980 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $44.52, with 790,607 shares traded. This represents a 58.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.01 at $34.89, with 777,658 shares traded. This represents a 39.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is +14.47 at $108.15, with 672,981 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OKTA is in the "buy range".

