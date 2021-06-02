After Hours Most Active for Jun 2, 2021 : PBR, AMC, BABA, BB, UBER, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.13 to 13,668.66. The total After hours volume is currently 87,573,077 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $11.30, with 10,172,598 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 93% of the target price of $12.15.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +6.33 at $68.88, with 7,860,106 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.01 at $219.60, with 2,819,189 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.01 at $15.26, with 2,740,284 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 203.47% of the target price of $7.5.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.14 at $50.65, with 2,434,879 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $29.58, with 2,370,260 shares traded. T's current last sale is 92.44% of the target price of $32.

