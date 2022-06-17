After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2022 : KDP, ON, UA, UAA, AAPL, CSCO, T, DBRG, WFC, AMZN, VICI, URBN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.11 to 11,267.1. The total After hours volume is currently 461,081,690 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $34.35, with 58,472,569 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is unchanged at $52.46, with 24,633,015 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ON is in the "buy range".



Under Armour, Inc. (UA) is unchanged at $8.38, with 19,367,447 shares traded. UA's current last sale is 83.8% of the target price of $10.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is +0.0006 at $9.16, with 18,117,596 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UAA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $131.65, with 14,379,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.25 at $43.64, with 14,037,988 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 83.92% of the target price of $52.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $19.39, with 10,273,715 shares traded. T's current last sale is 80.79% of the target price of $24.



DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) is unchanged at $4.74, with 10,059,799 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBRG is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $38.48, with 9,107,612 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.0374 at $106.18, with 8,212,675 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is -0.0021 at $28.81, with 7,407,532 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is +0.0055 at $20.98, with 6,652,059 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. URBN's current last sale is 85.61% of the target price of $24.5.

