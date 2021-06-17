After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2021 : KBWB, GRUB, SESN, ABEV, M, FOLD, GFI, AAPL, MSFT, PINS, OTIS, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.28 to 14,179.09. The total After hours volume is currently 84,938,609 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.338 at $63.45, with 7,505,065 shares traded. This represents a 79.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) is unchanged at $17.78, with 4,954,640 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is unchanged at $4.50, with 4,635,578 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.01 at $3.76, with 3,703,928 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 129.66% of the target price of $2.9.



Macy's Inc (M) is unchanged at $18.13, with 3,412,649 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.13. M's current last sale is 100.72% of the target price of $18.



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $10.20, with 2,710,276 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 10.902717; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is +0.0079 at $9.37, with 2,270,975 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 79.22% of the target price of $11.825.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $131.75, with 2,193,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.1 at $260.80, with 2,183,411 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 89.93% of the target price of $290.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.04 at $73.10, with 2,000,507 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is unchanged at $80.47, with 1,837,341 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OTIS is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $39.79, with 1,732,498 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.