After Hours Most Active for Jun 16, 2023 : DISH, DEI, RIVN, FULT, OVV, PANW, GFI, DAN, GPK, MAC, DBX, NAVI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.86 to 15,099.78. The total After hours volume is currently 604,332,539 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is +0.04 at $6.51, with 30,382,263 shares traded. DISH's current last sale is 43.4% of the target price of $15.



Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is unchanged at $12.76, with 18,654,622 shares traded. DEI's current last sale is 98.15% of the target price of $13.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.01 at $14.89, with 18,180,836 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is unchanged at $12.87, with 16,992,026 shares traded. FULT's current last sale is 88.76% of the target price of $14.5.



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is unchanged at $37.90, with 16,298,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OVV is in the "buy range".



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is -1.53 at $245.00, with 15,368,511 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.53. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is unchanged at $14.98, with 14,464,965 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 101.56% of the target price of $14.75.



Dana Incorporated (DAN) is unchanged at $16.81, with 13,744,837 shares traded. DAN's current last sale is 101.88% of the target price of $16.5.



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is unchanged at $26.01, with 13,025,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GPK is in the "buy range".



Macerich Company (The) (MAC) is -0.02 at $11.30, with 11,882,195 shares traded. MAC's current last sale is 102.73% of the target price of $11.



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is unchanged at $25.97, with 11,704,140 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Navient Corporation (NAVI) is unchanged at $18.40, with 11,062,703 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NAVI is 7.151606; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

