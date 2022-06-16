After Hours Most Active for Jun 16, 2022 : IBN, IXUS, AAPL, CMCSA, QQQ, AMZN, MSFT, DNA, ELAN, UBER, GOLD, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.68 to 11,137.25. The total After hours volume is currently 98,082,576 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $17.11, with 3,661,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is unchanged at $56.38, with 3,561,745 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.3001 at $130.36, with 3,411,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.18 at $38.09, with 3,253,686 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.78 at $272.17, with 2,834,373 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.26 at $103.92, with 2,068,001 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.35 at $245.32, with 1,861,302 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is unchanged at $2.32, with 1,820,469 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DNA is in the "buy range".



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $20.28, with 1,714,746 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.04 at $20.51, with 1,450,457 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +0.0299 at $20.06, with 1,409,144 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 68.7% of the target price of $29.2.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $37.65, with 1,190,253 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

