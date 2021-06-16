After-Hours
OXY

After Hours Most Active for Jun 16, 2021 : OXY, ET, NCLH, RPAI, GE, ELAN

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.6 to 13,964.41. The total After hours volume is currently 6,664,045 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is unchanged at $30.54, with 3,192,349 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.21. OXY's current last sale is 101.8% of the target price of $30.

Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.04 at $11.31, with 1,919,612 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 94.25% of the target price of $12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is unchanged at $31.68, with 1,875,045 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 121.85% of the target price of $26.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) is unchanged at $12.22, with 1,709,235 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.21. RPAI's current last sale is 101.83% of the target price of $12.

General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $13.44, with 1,667,760 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is +0.07 at $36.05, with 1,538,504 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 100.14% of the target price of $36.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY ET NCLH RPAI GE ELA
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular