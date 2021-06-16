After Hours Most Active for Jun 16, 2021 : OXY, ET, NCLH, RPAI, GE, ELAN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.6 to 13,964.41. The total After hours volume is currently 6,664,045 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is unchanged at $30.54, with 3,192,349 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.21. OXY's current last sale is 101.8% of the target price of $30.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.04 at $11.31, with 1,919,612 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 94.25% of the target price of $12.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is unchanged at $31.68, with 1,875,045 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 121.85% of the target price of $26.



Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) is unchanged at $12.22, with 1,709,235 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.21. RPAI's current last sale is 101.83% of the target price of $12.



General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $13.44, with 1,667,760 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is +0.07 at $36.05, with 1,538,504 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 100.14% of the target price of $36.

