After Hours Most Active for Jun 15, 2022 : EYE, OPEN, INFY, SWN, WBD, QQQ, TLT, TQQQ, ENIA, CLVT, AES, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.34 to 11,588.43. The total After hours volume is currently 83,875,006 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is unchanged at $27.80, with 6,640,170 shares traded. EYE's current last sale is 54.51% of the target price of $51.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.01 at $5.14, with 4,655,179 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $18.29, with 3,320,351 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $7.76, with 3,032,231 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. SWN's current last sale is 86.22% of the target price of $9.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.12 at $14.97, with 2,296,525 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 46.06% of the target price of $32.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.64 at $282.16, with 1,955,154 shares traded. This represents a 3.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.28 at $111.12, with 1,860,762 shares traded. This represents a 2.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.17 at $24.73, with 1,814,729 shares traded. This represents a 9.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) is unchanged at $5.25, with 1,708,432 shares traded.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $13.68, with 1,455,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $19.55, with 1,428,120 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "strong buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0199 at $48.53, with 1,425,878 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.