After Hours Most Active for Jun 15, 2021 : LUMN, PINS, GIS, KR, SNAP, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.93 to 14,034.34. The total After hours volume is currently 91,867,472 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $14.85, with 4,478,591 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 135% of the target price of $11.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is unchanged at $70.54, with 4,325,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is unchanged at $62.14, with 2,777,371 shares traded. GIS's current last sale is 97.09% of the target price of $64.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is unchanged at $37.87, with 2,114,988 shares traded.KR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/17/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.99 per share, which represents a 122 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $62.28, with 1,994,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $55.41, with 1,670,410 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.