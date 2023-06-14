After Hours Most Active for Jun 14, 2023 : HBAN, AAPL, STNE, CMCSA, VGIT, TLT, XOM, V, NKE, KOS, BCE, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 23.44 to 15,029.13. The total After hours volume is currently 100,033,337 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.06 at $10.89, with 3,300,346 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 83.77% of the target price of $13.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $183.95, with 3,205,315 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is +0.03 at $13.10, with 3,154,325 shares traded. STNE's current last sale is 87.33% of the target price of $15.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $40.84, with 2,872,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) is unchanged at $58.74, with 2,547,273 shares traded. This represents a 2.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.09 at $102.11, with 2,530,122 shares traded. This represents a 11.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.0218 at $105.18, with 1,769,089 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 84.15% of the target price of $125.



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $223.44, with 1,053,749 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.16 at $112.70, with 1,042,525 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is +0.06 at $6.16, with 867,186 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KOS is in the "buy range".



BCE, Inc. (BCE) is unchanged at $45.26, with 682,284 shares traded. BCE's current last sale is 94.54% of the target price of $47.875.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $29.15, with 640,018 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 83.29% of the target price of $35.

