After Hours Most Active for Jun 14, 2022 : ITUB, AUY, PYPL, QQQ, KO, AVDX, MSFT, VALE, AAPL, CLVT, SABR, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .47 to 11,312.16. The total After hours volume is currently 74,657,908 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $4.54, with 8,387,196 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $5.13, with 3,589,181 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is unchanged at $72.46, with 3,558,015 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.16 at $275.75, with 3,090,652 shares traded. This represents a .44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.029 at $59.20, with 2,669,719 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) is unchanged at $6.79, with 2,485,706 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVDX is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $244.49, with 2,340,084 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.03 at $15.86, with 2,337,156 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 77.37% of the target price of $20.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $132.71, with 2,277,223 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $13.21, with 2,007,839 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $5.78, with 1,945,510 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $31.45, with 1,699,167 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

