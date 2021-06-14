After Hours Most Active for Jun 14, 2021 : ELY, GRUB, AAPL, HBAN, PM, GFI, GPS, ZTS, WOOF, CHNG, MSFT, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.6 to 14,121.6. The total After hours volume is currently 97,083,427 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is unchanged at $34.51, with 9,913,662 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ELY is in the "buy range".



GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) is +0.11 at $60.00, with 7,844,562 shares traded. GRUB's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $75.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.15 at $130.33, with 7,128,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.09 at $14.46, with 4,356,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $100.50, with 3,072,331 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is unchanged at $10.32, with 2,597,883 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 87.27% of the target price of $11.825.



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is +0.01 at $32.45, with 2,489,154 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 99.85% of the target price of $32.5.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) is unchanged at $184.58, with 2,286,978 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) is +0.95 at $29.00, with 2,271,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WOOF is in the "buy range".



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is unchanged at $23.19, with 2,120,754 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 90.06% of the target price of $25.75.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $259.89, with 1,887,968 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 89.62% of the target price of $290.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.32 at $344.19, with 1,725,338 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.