After Hours Most Active for Jun 13, 2023 : EXPI, CSCO, PRVA, HBAN, T, TAL, AAPL, F, WBD, VZ, HPE, GM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.59 to 14,902.44. The total After hours volume is currently 120,379,979 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) is -0.09 at $19.88, with 6,674,633 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for EXPI is 17.777046; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.01 at $50.81, with 6,211,631 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. CSCO's current last sale is 93.23% of the target price of $54.5.



Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA) is -0.37 at $28.51, with 5,956,937 shares traded. PRVA's current last sale is 71.28% of the target price of $40.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $11.24, with 4,991,612 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 86.46% of the target price of $13.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0001 at $15.82, with 4,750,901 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $6.32, with 3,134,604 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 108.97% of the target price of $5.8.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $183.19, with 3,010,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $14.14, with 2,952,594 shares traded. F's current last sale is 107.12% of the target price of $13.2.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.02 at $13.81, with 2,852,588 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $35.48, with 2,851,390 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 85.49% of the target price of $41.5.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.04 at $16.68, with 2,380,499 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.3. HPE's current last sale is 101.09% of the target price of $16.5.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.02 at $37.63, with 2,324,803 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 85.52% of the target price of $44.

