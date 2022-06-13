After Hours Most Active for Jun 13, 2022 : SHV, ENIA, MSFT, CMCSA, QQQ, AMZN, INTC, BSX, NI, MRO, ORCL, GSK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 33.44 to 11,321.76. The total After hours volume is currently 99,728,838 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.0464 at $110.06, with 9,691,443 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) is unchanged at $5.10, with 7,710,938 shares traded.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1.41 at $243.67, with 7,391,592 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.13 at $40.33, with 3,576,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.69 at $276.10, with 3,356,072 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.1 at $103.77, with 3,076,487 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0325 at $37.80, with 3,003,379 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $36.41, with 2,944,057 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $28.54, with 2,580,012 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.1632 at $28.23, with 2,539,143 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +5.65 at $69.70, with 2,074,825 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Oracle Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Shares Jump



GSK plc (GSK) is +0.15 at $42.65, with 1,961,002 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 83.63% of the target price of $51.

