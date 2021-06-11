After-Hours
AAL

After Hours Most Active for Jun 11, 2021 : AAL, KDP, GOL, JBLU, IOVA, AMC, HA, SNCY, SAVE, DAL, LUV, GRUB

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.7 to 13,996.6. The total After hours volume is currently 74,675,455 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.01 at $23.52, with 5,362,196 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 127.14% of the target price of $18.5.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $35.23, with 3,958,740 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KDP is 9.47969; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is +0.05 at $10.09, with 3,775,564 shares traded. GOL's current last sale is 110.88% of the target price of $9.1.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is +0.06 at $18.71, with 3,070,714 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 83.16% of the target price of $22.5.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is +0.1 at $23.55, with 3,038,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOVA is in the "buy range".

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.1 at $49.30, with 2,707,492 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,232.5% of the target price of $4.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) is -0.07 at $28.76, with 2,646,476 shares traded. HA's current last sale is 106.52% of the target price of $27.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) is unchanged at $40.22, with 2,113,605 shares traded. SNCY's current last sale is 87.43% of the target price of $46.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is unchanged at $34.35, with 1,801,530 shares traded. SAVE's current last sale is 85.88% of the target price of $40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -0.05 at $46.45, with 1,695,357 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".

Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is +0.04 at $57.61, with 1,486,887 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUV is in the "buy range".

GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) is unchanged at $61.05, with 1,448,460 shares traded. GRUB's current last sale is 81.4% of the target price of $75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL KDP GOL JBLU IOVA AMC HA SNCY SAVE DAL LUV GRU
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular