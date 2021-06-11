After Hours Most Active for Jun 11, 2021 : AAL, KDP, GOL, JBLU, IOVA, AMC, HA, SNCY, SAVE, DAL, LUV, GRUB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.7 to 13,996.6. The total After hours volume is currently 74,675,455 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.01 at $23.52, with 5,362,196 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 127.14% of the target price of $18.5.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $35.23, with 3,958,740 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KDP is 9.47969; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is +0.05 at $10.09, with 3,775,564 shares traded. GOL's current last sale is 110.88% of the target price of $9.1.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is +0.06 at $18.71, with 3,070,714 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 83.16% of the target price of $22.5.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is +0.1 at $23.55, with 3,038,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOVA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.1 at $49.30, with 2,707,492 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 1,232.5% of the target price of $4.



Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) is -0.07 at $28.76, with 2,646,476 shares traded. HA's current last sale is 106.52% of the target price of $27.



Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY) is unchanged at $40.22, with 2,113,605 shares traded. SNCY's current last sale is 87.43% of the target price of $46.



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is unchanged at $34.35, with 1,801,530 shares traded. SAVE's current last sale is 85.88% of the target price of $40.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -0.05 at $46.45, with 1,695,357 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is +0.04 at $57.61, with 1,486,887 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUV is in the "buy range".



GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) is unchanged at $61.05, with 1,448,460 shares traded. GRUB's current last sale is 81.4% of the target price of $75.

