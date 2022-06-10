After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2022 : DIDI, BABA, WB, LU, QQQ, VCSH, BND, BZUN, PPL, PINS, CLVT, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 21.36 to 11,854.18. The total After hours volume is currently 80,159,597 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.01 at $2.28, with 10,277,302 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 14.62% of the target price of $15.6.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is unchanged at $109.84, with 6,219,523 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Weibo Corporation (WB) is unchanged at $22.31, with 3,529,240 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for WB is 9.395296; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is +0.1 at $6.10, with 2,934,235 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LU is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.52 at $289.36, with 2,911,945 shares traded. This represents a 3.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is +0.0681 at $76.27, with 2,130,000 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is +1.64 at $76.55, with 1,802,095 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is unchanged at $10.29, with 1,646,572 shares traded. BZUN's current last sale is 64.72% of the target price of $15.9.



PPL Corporation (PPL) is unchanged at $28.33, with 1,580,713 shares traded. PPL's current last sale is 91.39% of the target price of $31.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.14 at $19.38, with 1,561,589 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 65.69% of the target price of $29.5.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $13.97, with 1,551,225 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVT is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $39.18, with 1,491,339 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

