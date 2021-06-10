After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2021 : NUAN, PFE, INTC, F, KDP, GE, QQQ, CSCO, T, SIRI, KO, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.18 to 13,961.53. The total After hours volume is currently 74,926,604 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is unchanged at $54.96, with 4,949,369 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NUAN is 10.488432; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $40.70, with 3,551,606 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 96.9% of the target price of $42.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.05 at $57.43, with 3,140,285 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 88.35% of the target price of $65.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $15.12, with 2,913,429 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is +0.0584 at $35.00, with 2,882,269 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KDP is 9.47969; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $13.61, with 2,218,829 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.08 at $340.43, with 1,975,641 shares traded. This represents a 47.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $55.03, with 1,903,632 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $29.19, with 1,844,733 shares traded. T's current last sale is 89.82% of the target price of $32.5.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is +0.01 at $6.70, with 1,813,325 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 8.902784; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.09 at $56.00, with 1,707,382 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.05 at $29.88, with 1,665,599 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 99.6% of the target price of $30.

