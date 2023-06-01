After Hours Most Active for Jun 1, 2023 : BOH, AAPL, RC, SLM, VZ, AMZN, T, MSFT, S, ACWI, GOOGL, PSTG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 16.7 to 14,458.21. The total After hours volume is currently 83,574,527 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is unchanged at $40.00, with 4,977,634 shares traded. BOH's current last sale is 78.43% of the target price of $51.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.23 at $180.32, with 4,039,771 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is +0.2711 at $10.20, with 3,968,988 shares traded. RC's current last sale is 78.47% of the target price of $13.



SLM Corporation (SLM) is unchanged at $15.39, with 3,571,026 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLM is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.0015 at $35.72, with 3,514,943 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 84.05% of the target price of $42.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.28 at $123.05, with 2,884,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $15.84, with 2,321,675 shares traded. T's current last sale is 72% of the target price of $22.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.41 at $332.99, with 2,217,566 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is -6.34 at $14.38, with 1,986,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for S is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is unchanged at $92.71, with 1,910,949 shares traded. This represents a 22.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.05 at $123.77, with 1,908,706 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is +0.06 at $34.34, with 1,351,332 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

