After Hours Most Active for Jun 1, 2022 : SHV, BABA, C, PLTR, CHWY, NYMT, PM, IBN, AAPL, TLT, QQQ, ERIC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.04 to 12,539.32. The total After hours volume is currently 71,075,551 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.0008 at $110.17, with 5,244,352 shares traded. This represents a .05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.07 at $93.31, with 4,213,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.01 at $52.40, with 4,193,596 shares traded. C's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $65.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.01 at $8.47, with 3,412,333 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 77% of the target price of $11.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +5.03 at $28.52, with 3,345,125 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is unchanged at $3.06, with 2,575,026 shares traded. NYMT's current last sale is 76.5% of the target price of $4.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $105.76, with 2,562,400 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $19.35, with 2,509,365 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.25 at $148.46, with 1,803,284 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.23 at $116.45, with 1,800,226 shares traded. This represents a 3.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.17 at $305.83, with 1,725,582 shares traded. This represents a 9.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ericsson (ERIC) is unchanged at $8.06, with 1,441,466 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 58.62% of the target price of $13.75.

