After Hours Most Active for Jun 1, 2021 : PBR, CROX, CMD, AMC, IMGN, AAPL, T, WPG, WISH, KGC, VG, ZM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.42 to 13,653.17. The total After hours volume is currently 58,844,012 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.1 at $10.53, with 13,113,246 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 86.67% of the target price of $12.15.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) is +0.86 at $103.99, with 6,173,206 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CROX is in the "buy range".

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) is +0.18 at $80.55, with 4,205,831 shares traded.CMD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/3/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2021.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.24 at $31.80, with 2,980,369 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 795% of the target price of $4.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is +0.06 at $6.20, with 1,890,811 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.18. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMGN is 15.588784; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $124.23, with 1,842,656 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $29.30, with 1,653,805 shares traded. T's current last sale is 91.56% of the target price of $32.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is +0.45 at $5.19, with 1,561,972 shares traded. WPG's current last sale is 57.67% of the target price of $9.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is +0.04 at $7.78, with 1,522,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WISH is in the "buy range".

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.01 at $8.14, with 1,359,505 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is unchanged at $13.87, with 1,342,143 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VG is in the "buy range".

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is -3.72 at $324.00, with 889,472 shares traded. ZM's current last sale is 72% of the target price of $450.

