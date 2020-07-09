After Hours Most Active for Jul 9, 2020 : TWTR, BAC, VICI, PBR, NIO, F, JBLU, MSFT, CHNG, INTC, MAT, CZR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.55 to 10,747.04. The total After hours volume is currently 56,675,263 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is unchanged at $35.72, with 4,412,660 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 113.4% of the target price of $31.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $22.77, with 3,461,592 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/16/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.3 per share, which represents a 74 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is -0.02 at $19.79, with 3,232,061 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 80.78% of the target price of $24.5.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $8.53, with 2,407,655 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 78.98% of the target price of $10.8.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $14.70, with 2,129,442 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 367.5% of the target price of $4.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.015 at $5.86, with 2,006,708 shares traded. F's current last sale is 83.64% of the target price of $7.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is unchanged at $9.98, with 1,764,302 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.9. JBLU's current last sale is 76.77% of the target price of $13.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.32 at $214.00, with 1,313,225 shares traded.MSFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/16/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.39 per share, which represents a 137 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is +0.005 at $10.00, with 1,179,795 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 58.82% of the target price of $17.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $58.42, with 1,085,179 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.77% of the target price of $61.



Mattel, Inc. (MAT) is unchanged at $10.13, with 1,075,294 shares traded. MAT's current last sale is 101.3% of the target price of $10.



Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is -0.01 at $12.27, with 1,054,369 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 104.43% of the target price of $11.75.

