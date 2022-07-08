After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2022 : QQQ, OPEN, DNB, VTWO, WBD, MRVL, BAC, PYPL, PINS, AES, GM, CNP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .87 to 12,126.56. The total After hours volume is currently 64,568,057 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.27 at $295.62, with 3,430,275 shares traded. This represents a 9.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.0471 at $5.51, with 3,185,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is unchanged at $14.75, with 2,556,581 shares traded. DNB's current last sale is 73.75% of the target price of $20.



Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is +0.08 at $70.93, with 2,302,896 shares traded. This represents a 7.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +0.01 at $14.00, with 2,171,459 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 50% of the target price of $28.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +0.11 at $47.10, with 1,928,826 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $31.75, with 1,743,103 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -0.01 at $73.42, with 1,721,772 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is unchanged at $20.24, with 1,676,701 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 77.85% of the target price of $26.



The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $21.50, with 1,387,817 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "strong buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.15 at $32.46, with 1,100,682 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $29.37, with 1,079,825 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNP is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.