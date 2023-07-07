After Hours Most Active for Jul 7, 2023 : INTC, AAPL, BAC, KO, TLT, QQQ, GOOGL, PLTR, RIVN, ABBV, HL, RLJ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.48 to 15,040.33. The total After hours volume is currently 80,191,351 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $31.86, with 5,468,000 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.14% of the target price of $31.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.04 at $190.72, with 2,121,469 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $28.57, with 1,935,820 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 81.63% of the target price of $35.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.03 at $59.79, with 1,919,473 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.06 at $99.02, with 1,767,722 shares traded. This represents a 7.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.34 at $366.58, with 1,686,982 shares traded. This represents a 44.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.02 at $119.50, with 1,360,677 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $15.36, with 1,261,941 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 192% of the target price of $8.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.1505 at $24.85, with 1,227,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is unchanged at $135.50, with 1,127,388 shares traded. ABBV's current last sale is 81.14% of the target price of $167.



Hecla Mining Company (HL) is unchanged at $5.11, with 1,061,217 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HL is in the "buy range".



RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is unchanged at $10.43, with 1,026,384 shares traded. RLJ's current last sale is 69.53% of the target price of $15.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.