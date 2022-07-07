After Hours Most Active for Jul 7, 2022 : SWN, BMY, AUY, QQQ, OPEN, TWTR, LYFT, CI, PINS, AAPL, CSCO, XP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.4 to 12,090.65. The total After hours volume is currently 133,729,353 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.02 at $6.24, with 6,819,150 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 69.33% of the target price of $9.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.14 at $75.00, with 4,605,699 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 93.75% of the target price of $80.



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $4.66, with 4,167,081 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.39 at $294.59, with 3,490,557 shares traded. This represents a 9.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.01 at $5.64, with 3,194,844 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.1401 at $38.65, with 3,066,697 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 71.31% of the target price of $54.2.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.01 at $13.75, with 2,891,754 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".



Cigna Corporation (CI) is unchanged at $275.78, with 2,691,758 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.17 at $20.10, with 2,619,792 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 77.31% of the target price of $26.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.22 at $146.13, with 2,284,869 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.12 at $43.10, with 2,100,764 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 82.88% of the target price of $52.



XP Inc. (XP) is +0.01 at $18.49, with 1,824,381 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XP is in the "buy range".

