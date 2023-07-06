After Hours Most Active for Jul 6, 2023 : INTC, KVUE, LUMN, KEY, AAPL, BAC, RIVN, AMZN, GERN, QQQ, BEKE, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.17 to 15,079.28. The total After hours volume is currently 90,699,965 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $31.97, with 4,309,947 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.49% of the target price of $31.5.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.01 at $25.62, with 3,145,514 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 91.5% of the target price of $28.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $2.09, with 2,819,074 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 59.71% of the target price of $3.5.



KeyCorp (KEY) is -0.0392 at $9.39, with 2,812,392 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 64.76% of the target price of $14.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.04 at $191.85, with 2,662,616 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $28.32, with 2,569,574 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 80.91% of the target price of $35.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.06 at $21.68, with 2,502,843 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.07 at $128.29, with 2,435,440 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Geron Corporation (GERN) is unchanged at $3.14, with 1,975,622 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GERN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.19 at $367.27, with 1,958,456 shares traded. This represents a 44.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $14.19, with 1,579,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $15.89, with 1,469,433 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.