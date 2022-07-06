After Hours Most Active for Jul 6, 2022 : SWN, BEKE, FRSH, OPEN, TFC, DNB, VG, MSFT, AAPL, MDT, AMZN, CYH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.46 to 11,860.05. The total After hours volume is currently 82,943,896 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $5.86, with 5,956,524 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. SWN's current last sale is 65.11% of the target price of $9.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $15.97, with 4,285,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is unchanged at $14.86, with 3,191,673 shares traded. FRSH's current last sale is 59.44% of the target price of $25.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is unchanged at $5.36, with 3,190,828 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is unchanged at $47.65, with 2,585,520 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 80.08% of the target price of $59.5.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) is unchanged at $14.69, with 2,581,496 shares traded. DNB's current last sale is 73.45% of the target price of $20.



Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is unchanged at $19.29, with 2,352,775 shares traded. VG's current last sale is 91.86% of the target price of $21.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.03 at $266.24, with 2,220,453 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $143.01, with 2,090,881 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Medtronic plc (MDT) is unchanged at $89.62, with 2,055,519 shares traded. MDT's current last sale is 76.6% of the target price of $117.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.17 at $114.50, with 2,046,710 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is unchanged at $3.90, with 1,952,435 shares traded. CYH's current last sale is 32.5% of the target price of $12.

