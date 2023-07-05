After Hours Most Active for Jul 5, 2023 : FTRE, BAC, PHIN, INTC, AAPL, PFE, GOOGL, AMZN, AZTA, T, PLD, COTY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.29 to 15,197.49. The total After hours volume is currently 84,036,645 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) is unchanged at $37.00, with 9,306,639 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.06 at $29.14, with 4,973,087 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 83.26% of the target price of $35.



PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) is -0.76 at $35.99, with 4,117,690 shares traded.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $32.46, with 3,042,830 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 103.05% of the target price of $31.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $191.30, with 2,929,441 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $36.46, with 2,488,057 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 81.02% of the target price of $45.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.05 at $121.70, with 2,392,931 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.02 at $130.36, with 1,792,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) is unchanged at $45.78, with 1,679,897 shares traded. AZTA's current last sale is 78.26% of the target price of $58.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $16.08, with 1,214,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Prologis, Inc. (PLD) is unchanged at $123.99, with 1,099,751 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLD is in the "buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is +0.03 at $12.55, with 1,097,019 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 96.54% of the target price of $13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.