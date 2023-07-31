After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2023 : INTC, VTRS, HBAN, KIM, AMCR, HLX, PLTR, NRG, SWN, UBSI, IQ, XERS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.1 to 15,761.1. The total After hours volume is currently 115,253,742 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $35.77, with 8,781,850 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 111.78% of the target price of $32.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is +0.08 at $10.61, with 6,731,525 shares traded.VTRS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.71 per share, which represents a 88 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $12.24, with 5,443,606 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 94.15% of the target price of $13.



Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is unchanged at $20.26, with 3,437,401 shares traded. KIM's current last sale is 88.09% of the target price of $23.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $10.26, with 2,919,572 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 102.6% of the target price of $10.



Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) is unchanged at $9.60, with 2,332,367 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HLX is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.1 at $19.94, with 2,254,166 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is unchanged at $37.99, with 2,221,913 shares traded. NRG's current last sale is 87.33% of the target price of $43.5.



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.01 at $6.47, with 2,176,285 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.15. SWN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 33 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) is unchanged at $33.44, with 2,107,383 shares traded. UBSI's current last sale is 99.82% of the target price of $33.5.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $6.34, with 2,063,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IQ is in the "buy range".



Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) is -0.06 at $2.55, with 2,003,337 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for XERS is 9.303127; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

