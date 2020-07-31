After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2020 : CTL, RUN, AGNC, IAA, MSFT, FE, REXR, HPE, ABBV, QQQ, HBAN, NWL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.51 to 10,908.39. The total After hours volume is currently 91,891,734 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) is +0.04 at $9.69, with 5,843,336 shares traded.CTL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is +0.01 at $36.70, with 5,152,009 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RUN is in the "buy range".



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is +0.03 at $13.63, with 5,103,189 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AGNC is in the "buy range".



IAA, Inc. (IAA) is unchanged at $43.35, with 4,394,930 shares traded.IAA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 44 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.01 at $205.00, with 3,570,351 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is unchanged at $29.00, with 3,493,487 shares traded. FE's current last sale is 70.73% of the target price of $41.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) is unchanged at $46.93, with 3,490,977 shares traded. REXR's current last sale is 104.29% of the target price of $45.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $9.87, with 3,484,405 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 89.73% of the target price of $11.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is unchanged at $94.91, with 3,457,871 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.07 at $265.72, with 3,456,471 shares traded. This represents a 61.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is -0.02 at $9.25, with 3,176,708 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.2. HBAN's current last sale is 92.5% of the target price of $10.



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is -0.01 at $16.39, with 2,857,683 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Newell Brands Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.