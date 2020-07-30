After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2020 : IEF, F, FB, SQQQ, ECOR, SNAP, TERP, CHNG, PINS, GE, V, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 161.2 to 10,876.71. The total After hours volume is currently 52,458,752 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is +0.025 at $122.79, with 6,728,572 shares traded. This represents a 12.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.31 at $7.05, with 3,993,627 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Ford Records Better-Than-Anticipated Q2 Operating Results As Company Manages for Both Coronavirus and Long Term



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is +18 at $252.50, with 3,474,983 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. PR Newswire Reports: Facebook Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.22 at $6.04, with 2,528,572 shares traded. This represents a 4.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is +0.71 at $2.25, with 2,179,781 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ECOR is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.49 at $22.90, with 2,116,141 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) is +0.45 at $19.80, with 2,047,541 shares traded. TERP's current last sale is 112.18% of the target price of $17.65.



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is -0.28 at $11.42, with 1,707,823 shares traded.CHNG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 56 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.53 at $25.72, with 1,423,087 shares traded.PINS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.31 per share, which represents a -262 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.04 at $6.30, with 1,381,038 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is +0.14 at $194.20, with 1,144,503 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.01 at $9.29, with 1,097,455 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: PG&E Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Initiates 2020 and 2021 Earnings and EPS Guidance

