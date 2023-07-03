After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2023 : LCID, GT, TSLA, RIVN, ATUS, TAL, JPM, ACAD, AMZN, OUT, CHPT, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.05 to 15,199.64. The total After hours volume is currently 41,090,446 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.05 at $7.34, with 1,726,368 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 73.4% of the target price of $10.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is unchanged at $13.72, with 1,673,979 shares traded. GT's current last sale is 105.54% of the target price of $13.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.09 at $278.73, with 1,530,195 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 125.84% of the target price of $221.5.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.0241 at $19.54, with 1,440,185 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $3.19, with 1,437,490 shares traded. ATUS's current last sale is 67.16% of the target price of $4.75.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $6.09, with 1,333,491 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 98.23% of the target price of $6.2.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +0.24 at $146.85, with 1,170,610 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.67. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is unchanged at $24.00, with 1,137,133 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ACAD is 7.945539; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.25 at $130.47, with 1,058,578 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) is unchanged at $15.85, with 986,933 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OUT is in the "buy range".



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is +0.02 at $8.72, with 816,725 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHPT is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $16.15, with 769,753 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

