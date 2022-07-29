After Hours Most Active for Jul 29, 2022 : CORZ, AAPL, AMZN, WBD, OPEN, CAN, BAC, TAL, NEM, T, WFC, SCHW

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.55 to 12,938.43. The total After hours volume is currently 100,967,303 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) is -0.01 at $2.50, with 5,879,057 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CORZ is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $162.51, with 3,807,524 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $134.95, with 3,284,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $15.00, with 2,377,365 shares traded.WBD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.03 per share, which represents a 83 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is unchanged at $4.91, with 2,308,137 shares traded.OPEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.02 per share, which represents a -27 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.01 at $3.94, with 2,298,134 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAN is in the "strong buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $33.80, with 1,640,619 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $4.92, with 1,408,835 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 111.82% of the target price of $4.4.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $45.28, with 1,064,819 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 75.47% of the target price of $60.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $18.78, with 1,049,554 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. T's current last sale is 82.55% of the target price of $22.75.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $43.87, with 974,711 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is unchanged at $69.05, with 970,328 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".

