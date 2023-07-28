After Hours Most Active for Jul 28, 2023 : VGIT, CSCO, T, KEY, AMC, QQQ, AAPL, AMZN, NRG, INTC, PFE, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.82 to 15,746.11. The total After hours volume is currently 78,741,813 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) is unchanged at $58.43, with 6,248,992 shares traded. This represents a 2.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $52.09, with 3,100,135 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 95.58% of the target price of $54.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $14.48, with 2,989,771 shares traded. T's current last sale is 72.4% of the target price of $20.



KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $12.57, with 2,629,484 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 96.69% of the target price of $13.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.01 at $4.63, with 2,430,542 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 253.7% of the target price of $1.825.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.13 at $383.35, with 2,076,775 shares traded. This represents a 50.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $195.79, with 2,015,155 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.19 per share, which represents a 120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.02 at $132.19, with 1,537,902 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is unchanged at $37.71, with 1,487,754 shares traded. NRG's current last sale is 86.69% of the target price of $43.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.09 at $36.92, with 1,465,890 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 115.38% of the target price of $32.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $36.09, with 1,296,034 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.57 per share, which represents a 204 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $31.90, with 1,294,743 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 91.14% of the target price of $35.

