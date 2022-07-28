After Hours Most Active for Jul 28, 2022 : AMZN, INTC, BHC, ROKU, PFE, CVII, AAPL, TQQQ, LGV, SQQQ, ETWO, TMX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 160.15 to 12,878.02. The total After hours volume is currently 87,942,091 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +14.08 at $136.36, with 12,545,549 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Faces $1.28B Fine in Italy — Report



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -4.34 at $35.37, with 6,875,900 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is +0.21 at $5.31, with 4,214,523 shares traded.BHC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/2/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.93 per share, which represents a 98 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is -22.72 at $62.45, with 3,637,526 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.28. Smarter Analyst Reports: Roku Ends Battle with YouTube; Shares Surge 18%



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0701 at $50.65, with 3,145,401 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.49. Smarter Analyst Reports: Pfizer Rewards Shareholders With 2.6% Dividend Hike



Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) is unchanged at $9.81, with 2,770,936 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.55 at $158.90, with 2,477,013 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.14. Smarter Analyst Reports: Microsoft’s $16B Nuance Communication Acquisition Nears EU Approval – Report



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.58 at $32.20, with 2,257,939 shares traded. This represents a 51.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Longview Acquisition Corp. II (LGV) is unchanged at $9.82, with 1,922,181 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.75 at $41.38, with 1,808,701 shares traded. This represents a 47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is unchanged at $6.65, with 1,120,318 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETWO is in the "strong buy range".



Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (TMX) is unchanged at $43.82, with 1,013,650 shares traded.TMX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.51 per share, which represents a 51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

