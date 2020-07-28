After Hours Most Active for Jul 28, 2020 : KODK, AMD, INTC, AMC, BGFV, HBAN, QQQ, BAC, EBAY, AMCR, VICI, AEO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 42.42 to 10,705.4. The total After hours volume is currently 103,219,306 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +5.27 at $13.21, with 21,152,582 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +6.99 at $74.60, with 15,821,275 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.27 at $48.97, with 6,100,316 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.07. INTC's current last sale is 81.62% of the target price of $60.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.12 at $4.03, with 3,036,668 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 100.75% of the target price of $4.



Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is +1.81 at $6.28, with 2,509,705 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Anthem, General Dynamics, Superior Group



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.06 at $9.19, with 2,373,403 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.21. HBAN's current last sale is 91.9% of the target price of $10.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.92 at $257.73, with 2,220,810 shares traded. This represents a 56.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $24.39, with 2,148,501 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.41. BAC's current last sale is 90.33% of the target price of $27.



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -1.85 at $54.50, with 2,139,650 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. EBAY's current last sale is 97.32% of the target price of $56.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $10.71, with 1,624,054 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 107.1% of the target price of $10.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $20.71, with 1,393,935 shares traded.VICI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.35 per share, which represents a 38 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is unchanged at $9.80, with 1,325,971 shares traded. AEO's current last sale is 72.59% of the target price of $13.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.