After Hours Most Active for Jul 27, 2023 : OPEN, F, T, INTC, BCRX, GENQ, BAC, QQQ, MS, NKLA, DIS, FCX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 23.93 to 15,488.86. The total After hours volume is currently 114,861,623 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is unchanged at $4.25, with 11,747,554 shares traded.OPEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a 10 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.28 at $14.01, with 7,881,330 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $14.51, with 6,922,118 shares traded. T's current last sale is 72.55% of the target price of $20.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.04 at $36.59, with 6,304,637 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is unchanged at $7.75, with 4,286,886 shares traded.BCRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.25 per share, which represents a -32 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (GENQ) is +1.4555 at $10.81, with 2,864,277 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $31.95, with 2,387,572 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 91.29% of the target price of $35.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.4 at $377.02, with 1,877,908 shares traded. This represents a 48.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is +0.02 at $92.77, with 1,870,732 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.02 at $2.12, with 1,830,270 shares traded.NKLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.27 per share, which represents a -41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.01 at $85.37, with 1,695,512 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is unchanged at $43.29, with 1,653,880 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 98.39% of the target price of $44.

