After Hours Most Active for Jul 27, 2022 : ITUB, BBD, F, PBR, BEKE, SOLN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -59.12 to 12,542.35. The total After hours volume is currently 110,016,585 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is -0.0199 at $4.42, with 9,428,171 shares traded.ITUB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.16 per share, which represents a 13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.01 at $3.25, with 6,681,146 shares traded.BBD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/2/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.13 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.9 at $14.09, with 6,417,540 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $12.95, with 4,229,122 shares traded.PBR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.14 per share, which represents a 118 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.005 at $14.89, with 4,227,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

Southern Company (The) (SOLN) is -0.0767 at $54.28, with 2,597,356 shares traded.

