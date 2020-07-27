After Hours Most Active for Jul 27, 2020 : BAC, SPPI, INTC, BABA, GE, MSFT, KO, MNK, SVC, SQQQ, JD, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 23.26 to 10,555.76. The total After hours volume is currently 102,690,593 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $24.19, with 6,830,666 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.41. BAC's current last sale is 89.59% of the target price of $27.



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) is +2.29 at $5.53, with 6,478,273 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPPI is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.11 at $49.46, with 3,860,631 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. INTC's current last sale is 82.43% of the target price of $60.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.63 at $251.49, with 3,628,843 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 91.45% of the target price of $275.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.02 at $6.73, with 3,579,335 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.14 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.45 at $204.30, with 2,629,728 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $48.48, with 2,536,909 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) is +0.03 at $2.02, with 2,415,553 shares traded. MNK's current last sale is 67.33% of the target price of $3.



Service Properties Trust (SVC) is -0.12 at $6.55, with 2,165,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SVC is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0501 at $6.30, with 2,152,610 shares traded. This represents a 8.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.18 at $62.96, with 2,006,930 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.7099 at $38.25, with 1,998,526 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 80 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

