After Hours Most Active for Jul 27, 2020 : BAC, BABA, GE, SPPI, SVC, KO, INTC, BMY, CNQ, QQQ, AMTD, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.7 to 10,679.08. The total After hours volume is currently 70,409,522 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.045 at $24.10, with 5,378,856 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.41. BAC's current last sale is 89.24% of the target price of $27.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is unchanged at $250.86, with 3,600,498 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 91.22% of the target price of $275.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $6.69, with 3,213,689 shares traded.GE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.14 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) is +2.2 at $5.44, with 2,436,246 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPPI is in the "buy range".



Service Properties Trust (SVC) is -0.18 at $6.49, with 2,164,687 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SVC is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $48.48, with 1,798,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.2 at $49.37, with 1,671,627 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. INTC's current last sale is 81.6% of the target price of $60.5.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.25 at $58.30, with 1,656,503 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is unchanged at $18.77, with 1,607,013 shares traded. CNQ's current last sale is 74.93% of the target price of $25.05.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.22 at $260.34, with 1,415,787 shares traded. This represents a 57.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) is +0.0018 at $36.58, with 1,400,885 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. AMTD's current last sale is 95.02% of the target price of $38.5.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.05 at $203.80, with 1,358,442 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

