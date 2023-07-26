After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2023 : META, TLGA, AMZN, AAPL, DBX, GOOG, XOM, BAC, DIS, SQQQ, BOND, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 24.78 to 15,524.05. The total After hours volume is currently 82,290,730 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +12.96 at $311.53, with 7,479,649 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



TLG Acquisition One Corp. (TLGA) is +3.29 at $10.63, with 6,395,022 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $128.15, with 3,537,205 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $194.53, with 2,759,145 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is unchanged at $26.72, with 2,605,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBX is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.18 at $129.84, with 2,342,063 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $105.09, with 2,095,152 shares traded.XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.04 per share, which represents a 414 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $32.41, with 1,906,060 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 92.6% of the target price of $35.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.01 at $85.85, with 1,866,002 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $17.67, with 1,720,870 shares traded. This represents a 7.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is +0.02 at $91.62, with 1,668,277 shares traded. This represents a 5.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $34.35, with 1,613,484 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 82.77% of the target price of $41.5.

