After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2022 : GOOGL, GOOG, PDBC, MP, INFY, HLN, MSFT, QQQ, TQQQ, F, UBER, TWTR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 64.02 to 12,150.92. The total After hours volume is currently 91,337,188 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +2.49 at $107.51, with 6,273,974 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +2.45 at $107.89, with 4,849,950 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is +0.09 at $17.26, with 4,810,247 shares traded. This represents a 30.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



MP Materials Corp. (MP) is +0.17 at $30.40, with 3,621,466 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MP is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $17.91, with 3,315,794 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.0161 at $7.37, with 3,312,225 shares traded.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -2.25 at $249.65, with 3,023,908 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.14 at $295.51, with 2,966,442 shares traded. This represents a 9.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.28 at $27.61, with 2,444,326 shares traded. This represents a 29.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.03 at $12.57, with 2,376,814 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.1 at $22.65, with 2,158,131 shares traded.UBER is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/2/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.25 per share, which represents a 58 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is unchanged at $39.34, with 1,848,750 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 94.8% of the target price of $41.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.