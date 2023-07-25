After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2023 : SNAP, GOOGL, SIRI, QQQ, GOOG, MSFT, TAL, F, TQQQ, ENB, BAC, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 52.46 to 15,613.88. The total After hours volume is currently 89,801,972 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -2.08 at $10.43, with 8,781,299 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +7.49 at $129.70, with 7,954,822 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.0001 at $5.13, with 4,259,746 shares traded.SIRI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.22 at $380.00, with 3,681,975 shares traded. This represents a 49.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +7.298 at $130.09, with 3,602,298 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -3.53 at $347.45, with 3,165,480 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.01 at $6.43, with 2,272,571 shares traded.TAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending May2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.02 at $13.60, with 2,271,900 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.5 per share, which represents a 68 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.42 at $44.14, with 2,217,463 shares traded. This represents a 174.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is -0.0056 at $37.46, with 1,728,078 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 86.44% of the target price of $43.34.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.25 at $32.40, with 1,628,288 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 92.57% of the target price of $35.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $105.68, with 1,555,809 shares traded.XOM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/28/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.1 per share, which represents a 414 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

